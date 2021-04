Cast member Juno Temple attends the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on August 19, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Juno Temple attends the 31st annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 27, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Juno Temple attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 28, 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Juno Temple arrives on the red carpet at the "Wonder Wheel" screening at Museum of Modern Art in 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

British actress Juno Temple, seen here at the premiere of "Maleficient: Mistress Of Evil" in 2019, will star in "Little Birds" on Starz. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Starring Juno Temple and based on Anaïs Nin's erotic short stories, Little Birds is set to premiere on STARZ on June 6.

The British drama television series is being picked up by STARZ, which released an official trailer on Wednesday teasing viewers with a sneak peek of season 1.

Advertisement

Temple plays Lucy Cavendish in the adaptation of Nin's collection of short stories by the same name alongside Yumna Marwan as Cherifa Lamour.

"I moved halfway across the world and I feel I don't know the man I married at all," Cavendish says in the trailer. "Here I am in Tangier. I know no one."

The six-part series was filmed in Andalucia and Manchester in 2019, and then released on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in August 2020.

Little Birds was Nin's second volume of erotic short stories posthumously published in 1979, following Delta of Venus which was also published posthumously in 1977.

Directed by Stacie Passon, Little Birds follows New York heiress Cavendish off the transatlantic steamer and "ready for love and marriage in exotic climes,"