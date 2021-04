Bo Burnham and Carey Mulligan dance in the pharmacy in "Promising Young Woman." Photo courtesy of Focus Features

April 28 (UPI) -- Bo Burnham announced on his social media Wednesday that he will release a new standup special called Inside later this year on Netflix. The Promising Young Woman actor got his start as a standup comedian.

Burnham wrote in his post that he filmed Inside by himself with no crew or audience during the last year. A video shows Burnham, with a beard and long hair, but clean shaven when playing a keyboard. Much of Burnham's comedy incorporates music with comedic lyrics.

hi. i made a new special. it was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. it is almost finished. i hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/5a59IUrzVj— Bo Burnham (@boburnham) April 28, 2021

As a 16-year-old, Burnham gained notice performing comedy on YouTube. He filmed his special and accompanying album Words, Words, Words when he was 19.

Burnham had subsequent specials What and Make Happy. Make Happy was a Netflix exclusive and released no accompanying album.

In addition to standup comedy, the now 30-year-old Burnham wrote and directed the movie Eighth Grade. Prior to his role in Promising Young Woman, Burnham appeared in films such as Rough Night, The Big Sick and Hall Pass.

The Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman cast Burnham as an old college acquaintance of Cassie (Carey Mulligan). Cassie's nighttime mission of entrapping potential rapists, and a campaign against their college for their handling of her friend's rape case, complicates their relationship.