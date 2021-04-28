April 28 (UPI) -- Fox announced Wednesday that Niecy Nash will host a new season of the game show Don't Forget the Lyrics. The new iteration will premiere in the 2021-22 TV season.

Wayne Brady hosted Don't Forget the Lyrics for three seasons from 2007-2011 on Fox. Creator Jeff Apploff returns.

In the game, contestants pick songs in different categories. The songs begin with accompanying text displaying the lyrics and a studio band provides the backing track.

When the music stops, so do the lyrics and the contestant must continue the song on their own. The grand prize is $1 million.

Nash recently hosted Season 5 of The Masked Singer, filling in for Nick Cannon.

"I love music and I'm happy to be involved in a show that gives people an opportunity to win life-changing amounts of money," Nash said in a statement.

Don't Forget the Lyrics will join music and trivia contests Beat Shazam and Mental Samurai on Fox. Lyrics will also stream on Tubi, Fox's free streaming app.