April 27 (UPI) -- Tina Fey doesn't want to go to Earth in a new teaser trailer for Disney and Pixar's upcoming animated short 22 vs. Earth.

22 vs. Earth is set before the events of Soul, and is coming to Disney+ on Friday.

Fey's 22 assembles five other younger souls inside of a classroom and tries to convince them not to go to Earth, which she refers to as a dumb planet. She names the group The Apocalypse, a name that receives a stunned silence.

Richard Ayoade and Alice Braga also provide voices. Kevin Nolting directs with Lourdes Marquez Alba as producer.

"22 refuses to go to Earth, enlisting a gang of 5 other new souls in her attempt at rebellion. However, as her cohorts' activities lead to unexpected results, 22's subversive plot may actually lead to a surprising revelation about the meaning of life," reads the synopsis.