Rapper Redman will appear in Season 2 of Starz's "Power Book II: Ghost" alongside his hip-hop partner Method Man. Image courtesy of Starz

April 27 (UPI) -- Rapper Redman has joined the cast of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, where he will be reunited with his hip-hop partner Method Man.

Redman will portray Theo Rollins on the Starz drama, the older brother of Method Man's character Davis MacLean.

Advertisement

Theo is serving a prison sentence while Davis is now the biggest defense attorney in New York City after winning the Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton) case.

Power Book II: Ghost takes place days after the original Power and follows star Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick.

The series, which was renewed for a second season in September, hails from executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson. Kemp also serves as the creator and showrunner.

Redman and Method Man have released albums together including 1999's Blackout! and starred together in 2001 comedy film How High.