April 27 (UPI) -- The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba is taking a leave of absence from the show.

The 53-year-old television personality said in an Instagram video Monday that she is stepping away from the CBS talk show to focus on her health.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my wellbeing," Inaba said.

"I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing. So, I appreciate your support, I appreciate the love and support from The Talk family, and I hope to be back soon," she added. "Take care and I'll keep you updated. Thank you."

Inaba's co-host Sheryl Underwood also discussed Inaba's leave of absence during Monday's episode of The Talk.

"Before we get started today, we'd like to let you all know at home, Carrie Ann is taking a leave of absence from the show to focus on her wellbeing," Underwood said. "She appreciates the support from all of her fans and her family right here at The Talk."

"Carrie Ann, we miss you and we look forward to having you back with us soon," she added.

Inaba has struggled with health issues over the years, including being diagnosed with spinal stenosis and Sjögren's syndrome, an immune system disorder.

Inaba was made a permanent co-host on The Talk in January 2019 following Julie Chen's departure. News of Inaba's leave of absence follows Sharon Osbourne's exit from the show in March.

The Talk now features Underwood, Eve, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth as hosts.