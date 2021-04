Jimmy Kimmel (L) and his wife, Molly McNearney, arrive at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for a gala for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in October 2017. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger discussed working with the late Stan Lee on their children's animated series Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten recently premiered on Kartoon Channel on YouTube. Arnold Schwarzenegger voices a retired superhero who is teaching the next generation of heroes.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Monday, said Lee came up with the idea for the show on the spot after the actor said his biggest wish was to make a sequel to Kindergarten Cop.

"He started writing it up and I saw the concept and just fell in love with it. I said, 'Let's do it' and sadly Stan Lee passed away since then so he could never see the finished product," Arnold Schwarzenegger said.

"But the fact of the matter is he is an absolute genius. He created this within seconds," he continued.

Stan Lee died at the age of 95 in November 2018.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also discussed becoming a grandfather and how his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger gets nervous when he holds her baby.

Katherine Schwarzenegger gave birth to her first child Lyla Maria with her husband, Chris Pratt, in August.

"Whenever you touch the baby she says, 'Oh my god don't hold her like this.' I said, 'Katherine come on now, I've held enough children in my hands.' I said, 'I know exactly what I am doing. I'm an expert in that stuff' and she just freaks out. I think it's natural," Arnold Schwarzenegger recalled.