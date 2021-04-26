April 26 (UPI) -- Ray Donovan actor Eddie Marsan and A Very English Scandal alum Monica Dolan are set to star in ITV's four-part drama, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

The actors will play real-life grifters Anne and John Darwin in the project, which was written by Chris Lang.

Advertisement

Filming is to begin this week on the limited series about a teacher who faked his death in a 2002 canoeing mishap to avoid bankruptcy. His wife was in on the plot.

"I'm so thrilled to be working with Chris Lang, one of our greatest writers and to get the chance to work with Monica Dolan," Marsan said in a statement Monday.

"The story of how and why John Darwin faked his own death to defraud insurance companies is fascinating, and if it weren't fact, you'd think it unbelievable. I can't pretend to understand what was going on in his head when he made those choices, but I'm going to do my absolute best to portray him, and I can't wait to get started."

The Darwins were eventually caught in 2007 and each served more than six years in prison for their deception.