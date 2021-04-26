Katherine Ryan is set to host the new dating game show, "Ready to Mingle." Photo by ITV

April 26 (UPI) -- Comedian Katherine Ryan has signed on to host the new British dating game show, Ready to Mingle.

A press release said the series "follows a single girl in the search for her perfect partner, as 12 male suitors compete for her affections and the chance to win a big money prize.

Advertisement

"But in a mischievous twist, not all the boys are single, with a number of them being guided by their partners in pursuit of the prize," the synopsis explained. "Taking up residence in a luxurious house, the single girl will get to know all the boys through activities, games and dates, eliminating each boy one-by-one until her 'dream man' remains."

ITV said Monday the first season is slated to premiere in the fall and will include 19, hour-long episodes.

"I am so excited to be a part of this new dating game show. How could I say no? It's like nothing we've seen before, but still with all the drama and dating dilemmas we love to see, and I'll be there front row as it all unfolds!" Ryan said in a statement.