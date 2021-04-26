April 26 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman welcomes Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall and more to her health and wellness resort in the latest teaser trailer for Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers.

Kidman, who portrays the resort's director Masha, promises her nine visitors that she can heal and transform them in 10 days, in the clip released on Sunday.

Michael Shannon, Manny Jacinto, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Tiffany Boone, Grace Van Patten, Asher Keddie and Bobby Cannavale also appear as they take part in a series of unusual group exercises.

"We are on the precipice of something great," Kidman says.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on author Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name.

Daved E. Kelly, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss are co-writing with Kelly and Butterworth also serving as co-showrunners. Kidman and McCarthy are also executive producing.

The limited series will arrive this year on Hulu.

Kidman will next be seen as Lucille Ball alongside Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in Amazon's Being the Ricardos. Production has begun on the film from writer and director Aaron Sorkin. The project will follow a week of production on I Love Lucy.