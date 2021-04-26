April 26 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer Monday for Master of None Season 3, set to premiere May 23.

The third season of the series, created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, will focus on Denise (Lena Waithe) and her partner, Alicia (Naomi Ackie), Deadline reported. Produced by Universal TV, the season is subtitled "Moments in Love," and the trailer illustrates the relationship of Denise and Alicia over time.

Ansari and Yang shared an Emmy for writing for the first season, which premiered in 2015. The second season in 2017 also yielded an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing for Ansari and Waithe. The show also won an Emmy for single-camera comedy picture editing.

Ansari plays Dev Shah in the series, a struggling actor pursuing a career and romance in New York. Dev makes a brief appearance in the trailer for Season 3.

The new season, cowritten by Ansari and Waithe and directed and executive produced by Ansari, will take a new direction, Variety reported. It will take on some serious issues, including struggles with fertility and personal growth, along with comedy.

Season 3 of Master of None was shot in the United Kingdom and will premiere May 23 on Netflix.