Writer Alan Yang (L) and actor/writer Aziz Ansari accept the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the "Master of None" episode "Parents" onstage during the Emmy Awards on September 18, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Aziz Ansari appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Master of None" during the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Naomi Ackie attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on December 16, 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lena Waithe arrives on the red carpet at the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Writers Aziz Ansari (L) and Lena Waithe, winners of the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award for "Master of None," appear backstage during the Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer Monday for Master of None Season 3, set to premiere May 23.

The third season of the series, created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, will focus on Denise (Lena Waithe) and her partner, Alicia (Naomi Ackie), Deadline reported. Produced by Universal TV, the season is subtitled "Moments in Love," and the trailer illustrates the relationship of Denise and Alicia over time.

Advertisement

Ansari and Yang shared an Emmy for writing for the first season, which premiered in 2015. The second season in 2017 also yielded an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing for Ansari and Waithe. The show also won an Emmy for single-camera comedy picture editing.

Ansari plays Dev Shah in the series, a struggling actor pursuing a career and romance in New York. Dev makes a brief appearance in the trailer for Season 3.

The new season, cowritten by Ansari and Waithe and directed and executive produced by Ansari, will take a new direction, Variety reported. It will take on some serious issues, including struggles with fertility and personal growth, along with comedy.

Season 3 of Master of None was shot in the United Kingdom and will premiere May 23 on Netflix.