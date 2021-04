Josh Hartnett arrives for the 2008 Independent Spirit Awards in February 2008. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Josh Hartnett arrives at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS 2009 gala in May 2009. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Josh Hartnett attends the premiere of "Penny Dreadful" in May 2014. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Josh Hartnett (R) and his partner Tamsin Egerton attend the 2015 Wimbledon championships File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Josh Hartnett will star in a Sky Original limited series, "The Fear Index." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Josh Hartnett is set to star in a new Sky Original limited series, The Fear Index, based on author Robert Harris' best-selling novel.

Hartnett will portray computer scientist and genius Alex Hoffman, who is launching an artificial intelligence-driven system that exploits fear in the financial markets to make big returns.

Advertisement

The launch doesn't go as planned, and Alex experiences the worst 24 hours of his life, cutting across reality, memory and paranoid fantasy.

Hartnett, known for his role in Sky Original Series Penny Dreadful, will be joined by Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), Arsher Ali (The Ritual) and Grégory Montel (Call My Agent).

David Caffrey (Peaky Blinders) is directing the four-part limited series, which is being adapted by Paul Andrew Williams and Caroline Bartleet. The project is produced by Left Bank Pictures in association with Sky Studios.

The Fear Index will enter production in April in Hungary. The show will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW later this year. NBCUniversal is handling international sales.

"Paul and Caroline's scripts offer a relentlessly gripping take on a chilling Frankenstein parable of our times, and we are delighted to be working with Left Bank and the incredible cast led by Josh Hartnett to bring Robert Harris' thrilling story to Sky viewers later this year," Gabriel Silver, director of commissioning, drama at Sky Studios said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Hartnett announced the birth of his third child with actress Tamsin Egerton. He also appears in Raoul Peck's Exterminate All the Brutes, which is streaming on HBO Max