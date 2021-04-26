"Drag Race España" contestant Killer Queen. Image courtesy of World of Wonder

"Drag Race España" contestant Carmen Farala. Image courtesy of World of Wonder

"Drag Race España" contestant Inti. Image courtesy of World of Wonder

"Drag Race España" contestant Hugaceo Crujiente. Image courtesy of World of Wonder

The cast of "Drag Race España," which is coming to WOW Presents Plus in May. Image courtesy of World of Wonder

April 26 (UPI) -- Drag Race España, the latest international version of RuPaul's Drag Race, is coming to streaming service WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and internationally in May.

The series will debut on WOW Presents Plus day-and-date with Spain's ATRESplayer PREMIUM.

Studio World of Wonder made the announcement on Monday and showcased the 10 Spanish queens who will be competing to become Spain's first Drag Superstar.

Hugaceo Crujiente, Pupi Poisson, Inti, Dovima Nurmi, Sagittaria, Carmen Farala, Killer Queen, Vulcano, Arantxa Castilla La Mancha and The Macarena make up the contestants.

Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi and fashion designer Ana Locking are serving as judges. A new guest judge will also appear every week.

Drag Race España joins other international spinoffs including Drag Race UK, Drag Race Canada, Drag Race Holland and Drag Race Down Under, which is coming to BBC Three on May 2.

Symone won Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race on Friday, beating out finalists Gottmik, Kandy Muse and Rosé.