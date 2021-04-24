April 24 (UPI) -- Symone won Season 13 of of the VH1 competition series RuPaul's Drag Race.

"I have no words! I love every single one of y'all from the bottom of my heart! Thank you to my family, my house, my friends! It has been the most magical ride of my life and it is my honor to be your reigning queen!" Symone tweeted Friday.

Symone beat out fellow finalists Gottmik, Kandy Muse and Rosé for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $100,000.

"Symone is a true drag superstar," host and executive producer RuPaul said in a statement. "Her fresh and inspirational approach to drag can be summed up in four simple words, Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve & Talent."