April 22 (UPI) -- The Celebrity Dating Game host Michael Bolton is giving a glimpse of the show's famous contestants.

The 68-year-old singer shared a teaser for the Dating Game reboot Wednesday.

The preview features Bolton and his co-host, actress Zooey Deschanel, and unveils three contestants: former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, singer and actor Taye Diggs, and rapper Iggy Azalea.

The Celebrity Dating Game is a reboot of The Dating Game game show, which first premiered on ABC in 1965. Each episode will feature two celebrity guests, who choose a date from a hidden panel of three bachelor or bachelorettes based on their answers to a variety of questions.

"The Celebrity Dating Game offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy," reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love," ABC said in a press release this month.

Bolton, Charles Wachter, Christina Kline and Wendi Wan executive produce the new series.

The Celebrity Dating Game will premiere June 14 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.