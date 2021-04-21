April 21 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, a new series in the Drag Race franchise, is coming to BBC Three in May.

BBC Three said in a press release Wednesday that the reality competition series will premiere May 2 on BBC iPlayer.

Drag Race Down Under features 10 drag queens from Australia and New Zealand: Anita Wigl'it, Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Elektra Shock, Etcetera Etcerta, JoJo Zaho, Karen from Finance, Kita Mean, Maxi Shield and Scarlet Adams.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson will serve as judges.

"It's a testament to RuPaul's determination that we were finally able to film Drag Race Down Under. We are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with the BBC to bring the creative queens of Down Under to UK audiences," Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato of producer World of Wonder said.

Drag Race Down Under will feature high fashion looks, cryptic challenges, workroom dramas and weekly lip-sync battles as the contestants compete for the title of Down Under's First Drag Superstar.

"Following an incredible series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, BBC Three is delighted to be bringing another dose of Drag Race magic to U.K. audiences in the form of Drag Race Down Under. It's another great opportunity for us to work with World of Wonder and I hope that fans enjoy this first series from Australia and New Zealand," BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said.

World of Wonder shared a first look trailer for the new series last week.