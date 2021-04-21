April 21 (UPI) -- Kiara Barnes has joined the cast of Fantasy Island ahead of her exit from The Bold and the Beautiful.

The actress confirmed Wednesday on Twitter that she will star in Fox's upcoming reboot of the fantasy drama.

"Soooo...the cat is officially out of the bag! I'm so excited to be joining the cast for FANTASY ISLAND on FOX!!!" Barnes wrote. "I'm so grateful for everyone who made this possible. Dreams really do come true. Continue to believe, and you will receive. Cheers to a new adventure!"

Deadline reported Barnes will be a series regular, playing Ruby Okoro, who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and finds a new lease on life.

In addition, John Gabriel Rodriguez has been cast in a recurring role as Javier, Fantasy Island's handsome and charismatic head of transport.

Fantasy Island is based on the original ABC series, which aired from 1977 to 1984. The reboot hails from Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, Sony Pictures TV and Gemstone Studios.

The new show is a semi-anthology series that "delves into the 'what if' questions that keep us awake at night. Each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who walk in with a desire, but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island."

Barnes has played Zoe Buckingham on The Bold and the Beautiful since 2018 but will exit the soap opera at the end of the season.