April 21 (UPI) -- Kyle O'Reilly was back in action against Cameron Grimes, and Sarray made her in-ring debut on WWE NXT.

O'Reilly kicked off the show on Tuesday and mentioned how he is cleared to wrestle again after his war with Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. O'Reilly and Cole sent each other to the hospital after competing in an Unsanctioned match.

The grappler contemplated what his next move was, mentioning the North American Championship held by Johnny Gargano and the NXT Championship held by Karrion Kross.

Grimes then interrupted O'Reilly as he started to call out Kross. Grimes, who has become rich off GameStop stocks, offered his services to O'Reilly and stated that they should form a new team together.

O'Reilly pretended to be interested at first until he knocked Grimes down with a single punch and declared that Grimes would be his first opponent in the main event.

Kross met O'Reilly outside the entrance ramp and stared him down before O'Reilly made his way to the ring.

The Technical Savage targeted O'Reilly's previously injured neck during the highly competitive bout, but O'Reilly was able to weather the storm.

O'Reilly was able to counter Grimes' Cave-In and ended the match by planting Grimes with a Brain Buster followed by a knee strike from the top rope to earn the three count.

Sarray, known as The Warrior of the Sun, made her in-ring debut in NXT after coming to WWE from Japan where she was a successful star. Sarray was greeted by NXT general manager William Regal in the parking lot where Zoey Starks asked to be her first opponent.

The Warrior of the Sun unleashed a number of unique strikes and submission moves against Starks, who wasn't going down without a fight.

Sarray landed a Spinning Heel Kick followed by a big punch on Starks before she ended the match with a T-Bone Suplex. Starks and Sarray embraced each other afterward.

Toni Storm crashed the celebration, however, and attacked Starks from behind. Starks was able to defeat Storm at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.

Dexter Lumis, who was seen last week carrying Indi Hartwell out of the arena, faced off against LA Knight. Hartwell, who has a crush on Lumis, viewed the action from ringside and was a distraction for the mysterious and creepy Lumis.

Knight took advantage of Lumis being distracted and performed a Facebuster as Lumis got back into the ring, in order to win the match.

Lumis and Hartwell came close to kissing after the bout until Hartwell's team The Way took her away as they disapprove of the relationship.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Grizzled Young Veterans defeating Breezango; newly crowned Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defeating Oney Lorcan after issuing an open challenge; Santos Escobar and his group Legado del Fantasma attacking Kushida until he received help from NXT Tag Team Champions MSK; and Imperium defeating Ever-Rise.