April 20 (UPI) -- The Crown alum Erin Doherty will star in the new thriller series Chloe.

BBC One said in a press release Tuesday that Doherty, Billy Howle, Pippa Bennett-Warner and Jack Farthing have started filming the show in the United Kingdom.

Chloe is written and created by Alice Seabright (Sex Education). The cast also includes Poppy Gilbert, Akshay Khanna, Brandon Michael Hall and Alexander Eliot.

The new series is "a mystery about obsession, deceit, identity and grief." Doherty plays Becky, a woman still living with her mother and working a temp position, who becomes obsessed with the seemingly-perfect Chloe (Gilbert).

After Chloe dies suddenly, Becky assumes a new identity, Sasha, and infiltrates Chloe's group of friends to search for answers about Chloe's death. Becky becomes "a powerful, transgressive heroine" as Sasha, but risks losing herself completely in the game she is playing.

"Becky is a complex, courageous heroine and there is no one better to play her than Erin," Seabright said. "All these characters have been a dream to write, and it now feels like they've found their soulmates in our amazing cast. I can't wait to start bringing the show to life with them, and with our wonderful crew."

The six-episode series will air on BBC One in the United Kingdom and stream on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

Doherty played Princess Anne in Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix series The Crown. She will also star with John Boyega in the upcoming Netflix thriller film Rebel Ridge.