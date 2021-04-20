April 20 (UPI) -- Ava DuVernay will adapt the fantasy book series Wings of Fire for Netflix.

Netflix said Tuesday that it ordered an animated series based on the Tui T. Sutherland book series.

Advertisement

Wings of Fire hails from DuVernay and her Array Filmworks, along with Warner Bros. Animation. DuVernay has been developing the project for over a year, according to Deadline.

The new show will consist of ten 40-minute episodes. Dan Milano, Christa Starr and Justin Ridge will serve as showrunners and executive producers. DuVernay, Sutherland, Sam Register and Sarah Bremner will also executive produce.

Ava DuVernay's animated series WINGS OF FIRE is headed to Netflix! Based on the best selling series by Tui T. Sutherland, WINGS OF FIRE tells the tale of five young dragons embarking on a journey to end a bitter war between the dragon tribes. pic.twitter.com/OeeOaSiXWx— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) April 20, 2021

Wings of Fire follows Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight and Sunny, five young dragons who are destined to end a long, bitter war between the dragon tribes, according to prophecy.

"With this epic book series from the mind of Tui Sutherland is an elegant saga filled with wisdom and wonder, exploring ideas of belonging and bias, camaraderie and community," DuVernay said in a statement. "On behalf of my colleagues Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of Array Filmworks, we're thrilled to partner with Netflix and Warner Bros. Animation for this dynamic adaptation where five young dragonets fulfill their destiny and show viewers how to fulfill their own."

Wings of Fire will mark DuVernay's first animated series.

"We couldn't be more proud that Ava has chosen Netflix as the home for her first animated series. An epic fantasy saga full of sweep and spectacle, Wings of Fire promises to be a must-see event for the whole family," Netflix VP of original animation Melissa Cobb said.

DuVernay is known for directing the films Selma and A Wrinkle in Time. She most recently executive produced the film The White Tiger, which was released on Netflix in January.