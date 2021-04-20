April 20 (UPI) -- Jenny McCarthy discussed what she learned about herself while dating and how she had a habit of ignoring red flags on The Drew Barrymore Show.

McCarthy, on Tuesday, said her therapist helped her realize what she was doing wrong while she was actively dating.

"My therapist said, 'Jenny you have this amazing ability to bleach red flags white. You don't even realize but you're justifying their bad behavior," McCarthy recalled before noting that her therapist tasked her with going on 30 blind dates in order to practice noticing red flags.

The 48-year-old mother described one of the dates and how the man said upfront how he hates kids.

"Now as a mother you know, I should have been check please and out the door. Instead, here is my bleaching horrific thing that I used to do. My brain did this, 'Well, he hasn't met my son,'" McCarthy said before talking about she believes most men will tell you exactly who they are on the first date.

"So, in that first date you got to pay attention because they're really offering who their authentic self is, in that moment," she said.

McCarthy is married to actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg and discussed starting her relationship with him.

"Honestly it paid to wait, I'll tell you that. No more settling. I did my therapy, I paid my dues and then I found my Prince Charming," McCarthy said.