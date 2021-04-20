Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) has to coach his team to improvement in Season 2. Photo courtesy of Apple

Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham, left) will confide in Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, right) about her new boyfriend. Photo courtesy of Apple

Jason Sudeikis keeps a positive attitude in "Ted Lasso." Photo courtesy of Apple

April 20 (UPI) -- Apple released a teaser for Season 2 of its hit series Ted Lasso Tuesday. Ted Lasso Season 2 will premiere on July 23 on Apple TV+.

Running two minutes long, the teaser shows scenes from the upcoming season. These include some more inspirational sports metaphors courtesy of Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis).

"Isn't the idea of never give up one of the things we always talk about in sports?" Lasso says. "Shouldn't that apply to people too?"

More down-home wisdom from Lasso includes his positive attitude towards his team's downturn.

"There's two buttons I never like hitting," Lasso says. "That's panic and snooze."

Sudeikis developed the Apple series with Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, from a sketch he did for NBC Sports. Lasso is an American football coach who travels to England to coach a soccer team.

The first season won Sudeikis a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for his portrayal of Lasso. The show also won Critics Choice Awards for Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Best Comedy Series.

Further Season 2 plot developments show team owner Rebecca Welton (Waddingham) with a new boyfriend. The team also hires a sports psychologist (Sarah Niles) who surprises Ted by turning down a sugary treat.

Apple previously renewed Ted Lasso for a third season.