Emily Watson arrives at a photocall for "Oranges and Sunshine" in October 2010. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Emily Watson arrives for a screening of "Oranges and Sunshine" during the 5th Rome International Film Festival in October 2010. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Emily Watson attends the premiere of "War Horse" in January 2012. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

"Too Close" star Denise Gough arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Junket in May 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Too Close" starring Emily Watson is coming to AMC+ on May 20. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Too Close, a British psychological drama starring Emily Watson, is coming to streaming service AMC+ on May 20.

The full miniseries will be available to view on AMC+ when it premieres. Watson portrays a forensic psychiatrist who is assessing a woman accused of a horrific crime.

Advertisement

The show will explore the duo's relationship and how Watson's character falls victim to manipulation.

Denise Gough and Thalissa Teixeira also star. Bruce Goodison (Born to Kill, Doctor Foster) is directing.

Clara Salaman penned Too Close, which is based on her novel of the same name that was published under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels.

AMC+ is also the home of espionage series Spy City starring Dominic Cooper. The season finale is also coming to the streaming service on May 20.