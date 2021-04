"Younger" star Sutton Foster (L) and Ted Griffin arrive at the premiere of "The Sinner" in July 2017. File Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

"Younger" star Miriam Shor arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards in January 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Younger" star Hilary Duff (R) and her husband, Matthew Koma, attend the 20th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party in January 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Younger" star Debi Mazar arrives on the red carpet at the Billboard Women in Music 2016 event in December 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Janeane Garofalo will appear in 'Younger" as a recurring character during the show's final season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Janeane Garofalo will be featured in the seventh and final season of Younger as a recurring character.

Younger's final season premiered on Thursday with the first four episodes available on Paramount+. New episodes will continue to be released every Thursday.

Garofalo will star in six episodes as Cass DeKennessy, the dean of the Arts College in New York, who offers Debi Mazar's Maggie a teaching job.

The official Twitter account for Younger confirmed Garofalo's casting.

The actress last starred in Stumptown, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and Broad City.

Younger follows Sutton Foster's Liza Miller, a 40-year-old woman who pretends to be 20-something in order to get a job in the publishing industry.

Hilary Duff, Tessa Albertson, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella and Molly Bernard also star.

Darren Star created the comedy series, which was launched in 2015. The show's final season will also air on TV Land later this year.