Starz will premire "Death and Nightingales" May 16. Photo courtesy of Starz

April 19 (UPI) -- Starz released the trailer and announced the premiere date for its miniseries Death and Nightingales Monday. The three-night event stars Matthew Rhys, Ann Skelly and Jamie Dornan.

Based on the Eugene McCabe book, Death and Nightingales takes place over one day in 1885. On Beth Winters (Skelly)'s 23rd birthday, she plans to leave her stepfather, Billy (Rhys)'s estate with her lover, Liam Ward (Dornan).

Clips from the minute-long trailer show Billy beating Beth, yet begging forgiveness. A neighbor informs Billy of Beth and Liam's affair, and Beth plots to have Liam kill her stepfather and take his money.

Starz's synopsis adds that the community of Fermanagh, North Ireland, is home to spies and neighbors informing on each other. The Fall creator Allan Cubitt writes, directs and executive produces Death and Nightingales.

Death and Nightingales follows Rhys's first season of HBO's Perry Mason and six seasons of The Americans. Dornan, who also starred on The Fall, was last seen in the comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and the Irish romantic-comedy Wild Mountain Thyme. Skelly also stars on HBO's series The Nevers.

Starz will premiere Death and Nightingales Sunday, May 16 at 10 p.m. EDT.