April 19 (UPI) -- Dave Season 2 is coming to FXX in June.

The new season will premiere June 16 at 10 p.m. EDT on FXX and be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.

Advertisement

Dave is a comedy starring Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, who co-created the series with Jeff Schaffer. Taylor Misiak, GaTa, Andrew Santino, Travis "Taco" Bennett and Christine Ko co-star.

CL, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X and Kevin Hart will appear as guest stars.

Season 2 will follow the titular Dave (Burd), an aspiring rapper, as he records his debut album. The character has to decide if he'll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true.

"Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar," an official synopsis reads.

Burd and Schaffer executive produce with Hart, Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, James Shin and Scott Manson.

Dave premiered on FXX in March 2020. The first season is FX's most-watched comedy series ever.