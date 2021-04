Tom Morello arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards in February 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Dave Grohl's upcoming Paramount+ series about musicians and their mothers titled From Cradle to Stage, will premiere on May 6.

The six-part unscripted series will explore the relationship between famous music stars and their mothers.

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Pharrell Williams, Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine and Geddy Lee of Rush will star alongside their mothers.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl take a road trip to meet with the other musicians and their moms in a teaser trailer for the series.

The show is inspired by Virginia Hanlon Grohl's book From Cradle to Stage: Stories from Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars.

"I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it's the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist's greatest muse," Dave Grohl said in a statement.

"Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music," he continued.

Dave Grohl recently collaborated with Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones for a new song inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, titled "Eazy Sleazy."