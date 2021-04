"Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty" is set to debut on June 5. Photo courtesy of BBC America

"Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty" is set to debut on June 5. Photo courtesy of BBC America

"Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty" is set to debut on June 5. Photo courtesy of BBC America

"Meerkat Manor" narrator Bill Nighy attends "The Kindness of Strangers" premiere at the 67th Berlinale International Film Festival in 2019. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

"Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty" is set to debut on June 5. Photo courtesy of BBC America

April 16 (UPI) -- The nature docu-series, Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty, is set to premiere on BBC America on June 5.

Thirteen, half-hour episodes will air weekly on the cable network.

Advertisement

Love Actually and Emma star Bill Nighy narrates the show. It is a sequel to Meerkat Manor, which ran 2005-08.

"Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty continues the compelling saga of the heartstring-tugging, dramatic tale of survival revolving around three families of meerkats who are descendants of the legendary meerkat matriarch, Flower," a synopsis said.

"Neighbors and rivals who share a bloodline are forced to compete for food and resources in an environment that is undergoing a great deal of change: the Kalahari Desert in South Africa."