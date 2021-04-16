"Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty" is set to debut on June 5. Photo courtesy of BBC America

April 16 (UPI) -- The nature docu-series, Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty, is set to premiere on BBC America on June 5.

Thirteen, half-hour episodes will air weekly on the cable network.

Love Actually and Emma star Bill Nighy narrates the show. It is a sequel to Meerkat Manor, which ran 2005-08.

"Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty continues the compelling saga of the heartstring-tugging, dramatic tale of survival revolving around three families of meerkats who are descendants of the legendary meerkat matriarch, Flower," a synopsis said.

"Neighbors and rivals who share a bloodline are forced to compete for food and resources in an environment that is undergoing a great deal of change: the Kalahari Desert in South Africa."