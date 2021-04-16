April 16 (UPI) -- CBS announced it has renewed five of its dramas for additional seasons.

Set to return for the 2021-22 television season are Blue Bloods, Bull, Magnum, P.I., NCIS and S.W.A.T.

New York police drama Blue Bloods -- starring Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan and Tom Selleck -- will return for Season 12.

Bull, a New York legal drama led by Michael Weatherly, will be back for Season 6.

Magnum, P.I., featuring Jay Hernandez as the titular Hawaii private detective, was renewed for Season 4.

NCIS, starring Mark Harmon as the head of a group of Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents based in Washington, D.C., will return for Season 19.

CBS also ordered Season 5 of Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T., which takes place in Los Angeles.

What do these shows all have in common? They are all...RENEWED. CBS renews five of its veteran hit dramas for next season! - CBS original series @NCIS_CBS @BlueBloods_CBS @MagnumPICBS @BullCBS and @SWATCBS. pic.twitter.com/VmitT6bX9P— CBS (@CBS) April 15, 2021

The broadcast network announced earlier this week it had ordered Seasons 3 and 4 of its competition series, Tough As Nails.

In March, CBS said it renewed its sitcom, Young Sheldon, for Seasons 5 through 7.