April 16 (UPI) -- Eastenders and The Bill alum Davood Ghadami has signed on to play Eli Ebrahimi, Holby City's new consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, on the long-running British medical drama.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining such a brilliant show. Holby City is renowned for its quality storytelling and I'm excited for the audience to meet Eli and watch the drama that unfolds on his arrival," Ghadami said in a statement Friday.

He will be seen in the BBC series later this year.

Holby City is now in its 23rd season.

Ghadami's credits also include Doctor Who, The Omid Djalili Show, Taggart, Silent Witness, Life's Too Short, Law & Order, Top Boy and Skins Redux.