April 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

The streaming service shared a character trailer for the animated series Thursday featuring Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello as the voices of Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

The preview brings together Leon and Claire at the White House, where Claire shows Leon dark and disturbing drawings made by a child. In another scene, zombies are seen attacking the White House.

Netflix shared a poster for the show in March featuring Leon and Claire.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is based on Capcom's Resident Evil video game series, which was previously adapted as a live-action film series starring Milla Jovovich. Infinite Darkness will center on mysterious zombie outbreaks in two countries.

Apostolides and Panisello previously voiced Leon and Claire in the Resident Evil 2: Remake video game.

Netflix is also developing a live-action Resident Evil series that will feature dual timelines and center on sisters Jade and Billie Wesker.