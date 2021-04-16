Ice-T (R) and his wife Coco Austin attend the premiere of "Top Five" in December 2014. File Photo by Debby Wong/Shutterstock

April 16 (UPI) -- Ice-T discussed how shocked he was when his band, Body Count, won a Grammy Award while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Body Count, a heavy metal band fronted by Ice-T, won Best Metal Performance for their song "Bum-Rush"

"The Grammys to me rhyme with pop. I'm just like, Grammys are pop you know. So the fact that Body Count, like the worst group got a Grammy, my mind was totally blown," Ice-T said on Thursday.

"I just thought it was an impossibility," he continued.

Fallon played a clip of Ice-T finding out that he won the Grammy and celebrating with his 5-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow, who he shares with wife Coco Austin.

Ice-T additionally discussed Law & Order: SVU Season 22 and how the season will have fewer episodes.

"We're filming actually right now the last episode. Instead of doing 22 episodes this season, we only were able to do 17 for time restrictions," he said.

"We had high COVID protocol. I mean, I've been taking a COVID test every day. But we made it work," he continued.

Ice-T also explained some of his most opinionated tweets, including one about how he has breakfast at IHOP and Denny's and the backlash received for doing so.

"I remember when I said I had breakfast at IHOP or Denny's..MFs lost it..! Like there's some GUCCI egg somewhere I should be eating.. lol smh," the tweet said.

"I eat at normal spots. I mean breakfast is breakfast. An egg is an egg. Where are you supposed to eat breakfast? At Tiffany's or something?" Ice-T said about the tweet.