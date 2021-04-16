April 16 (UPI) -- Gabriel Luna has been cast in HBO's upcoming adaptation of PlayStation video game series, The Last of Us.

The actor joins a cast that includes Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the two lead stars of the series.

Luna will portray Joel's younger brother Tommy, a former soldier who hasn't lost hope after civilization falls.

The Last of Us follows rugged survivor Joel and the younger Ellie as they travel across a post-apocalyptic United States that was ravaged by a virus 20 years earlier.

The virus turns people into vicious creatures known as The Infected. Joel is hired to smuggle Ellie past a quarantine zone as the teenager might be the key to a cure.

Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) is writing along with writer and creative director of the video game series, Neil Druckmann. The duo are also executive producing.

Kantemir Balagov will direct the pilot episode. The Last of Us is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games and Naughty Dog -- the development team behind the games -- are attached to produce.

The first Last of Us game was released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013. The Last of Us Part II was released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020.