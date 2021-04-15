April 15 (UPI) -- Netflix has greenlit a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for sci-fi drama The Imperfects, starring Italia Ricci.

The Order's two-season Netflix drama series writers Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen have written the plot for the new sci-fi drama. The Imperfects centers around three twenty-somethings turned into monsters through experimental gene therapy, who band together to hunt down the scientist responsible to force him to make them human again.

Ricci (Designated Survivor, Chasing Life) plays Dr. Sydney Burke, a brilliant scientist who is hoping to fix past professional and ethical mistakes by working with Abbi Singh (Rhianna Jagpal, Charmed), Juan Ruiz (Inaki Godoy, Who Killed Sara?) and Tilda Weber (Morgan Taylor Campbell, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) to hunt down the scientist.

The plot also explores how the experiment has given the characters super-powers that clash with their human side. For instance, Weber, a lead singer of a punk band, develops super-hearing and destructive vocal power. Singh, an ambitious geneticist, is eager to please conflicts with overpowering pheromones that give her Succubus-like control over everyone around her.

Ruiz, an aspiring graphic novelist, explores weird fantasy worlds in his writing, but isn't comfortable experiencing them first hand as he turns into a beast.

Rhys Nicholson (RuPaul's Drag Race Downunder) plays the scientist Dr. Alex Sarkov, a former child prodigy who refuses to let anyone get in the way of his human genome experiment.

Other cast members include Celina Martin (Other Kingdom), Hannah Moore and Kyra Zagorsky.

Along with writing, Heaton and Eriksen executive produce with The Order's Chad Oakes and Michael Frislev of Nomad Pictures.