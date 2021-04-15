April 15 (UPI) -- In the "Selena, The Series Part 2," official trailer Netflix released Thursday, a reporter asks rising Tejano music star Selena how she wants to be remembered.

The story is based on the life of Selena Quintanilla-Perez, a singer who was so popular she became known as the "Queen of Tejano" music, and whose posthumous crossover album Dreaming of You, became the No. 1 selling Latin album of all time before a fan killed her in 1995 at age 23.

In Part 2, Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead) reprises her role as Selena, who became the most successful Latin music star of all time, and is now on the brink of stardom struggling to remain true to herself, according to Netflix.

"When you're gone how do you want to be remembered? " the reporter asks Selena (Serratos) in the official trailer.

"Somebody who wanted to be a role model, the best daughter, the best sister, the best friend, the best wife, I just want to be remembered as somebody who gave it her all," she responds.

Netflix shared a shorter preview and May 4 premiere date for Part 2 earlier this month.

The earlier preview showed Selena (Serratos) performing her 1994 hit single "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."

Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, who executive produces the show, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March that Part 2 will "cover the whole spectrum," including both ups and downs in their family's life.