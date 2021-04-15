April 15 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The streaming service shared a poster for the show, a new animated series set in the Star Wars universe, on Thursday.

The poster features the members of the titular Bad Batch, aka Clone Force 99, consisting of Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair. The characters will be voiced by Dee Bradley Baker in the show.

The poster also shows an unnamed Kamino child and the villainous Emperor in the background.

Disney+ released a trailer in March that introduces the Bad Batch, elite and experimental clones who were first seen in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The Bad Batch is a sequel and spinoff to The Clone Wars, which ended in May 2020 after seven seasons.

The Bad Batch also features the voices of Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, Stephen Stanton as Grand Moff Tarkin and Andrew Kishino as Saw Gerrera. Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian) will executive produce the show with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett.

The Bad Batch will premiere with a special 70-minute episode May 4 on Star Wars Day. Subsequent episodes will stream Fridays, beginning May 7.