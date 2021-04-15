A photo of Rupert Penry-Jones in a scene from "The Drowning." Image courtesy of AMC Networks

April 15 (UPI) -- British thriller The Drowning from Channel 5 is coming to the U.S. and Canada through streaming services Sundance Now and Acorn TV on May 6.

Jill Halfpenny (Humans, Liar) stars as Jodie Walsh who believes her 4-year-old son was abducted after he vanishes from a lakeside picnic and was presumed to have drowned.

Jodie, nine years later, believes she has found her missing son and must convince police and her family that the man looking after the boy is not his father but his abductor.

Rupert Penry-Jones (The Strain, Whitechapel) and Jonas Armstrong (Ripper Street) also star.

All four episodes of The Drowning will be available to view on Sundance Now and Acorn TV, which both hail from AMC Networks.

Carolina Giammetta directed the miniseries, which was written by Tim Dynevor, Francesca Brill and Luke Watson. Brill and Watson created the series.