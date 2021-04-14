April 14 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Marc McGrath -- dressed as a whale -- was eliminated on The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

"I think I might be the only competitor in the history of The Masked Singer whose costume is way cooler than they are in real life," the Sugar Ray front man said.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the show's judges.

Host Nick Cannon had been missing this season after testing positive for COVID-19, but he popped up as a surprise contestant, disguised as a bulldog, last week.

He resumed his hosting duties Wednesday after Niecy Nash had filled in for him earlier in the season.

Logan Paul, Danny Trejo, Caitlyn Jenner and Kermit the Frog were also previously eliminated from the competition in Season 5.

Country singer LeAnn Rimes was crowned the winner of Season 4 of The Masked Singer.