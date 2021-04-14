April 14 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Moon says she regrets having her "walls up" on the show.

The television personality discussed the ups and downs of her first season on the Bravo reality series during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Moon joined Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott and Kary Brittingham in RHOD Season 5, which premiered in January. On WWHL, Moon was asked to name her biggest regret of the season.

"The whole thing. No, I'm just kidding," Moon said with a laugh.

"I think that I didn't open up to the ladies and let down my walls a little sooner," she responded. "I felt a little bit judged and that some of them maybe didn't like me, so I had my walls up a really long time, until I felt safe enough around them to let them down."

Moon agreed with WWHL host Andy Cohen that having her walls up might have been a natural response.

"Yeah, plus, when you're getting pushed into pools and being picked on, you're not going to let your walls down," she said. "It's hard to do that when you feel like you're being attacked."

Moon answered other questions about the season, including naming the RHOD star who was the most welcoming to her.

"I mean, Deandra. She's like my big sister. She's the only one who stood up for me all season," she said.

Moon also said she's never experienced having a friend group like the RHOD cast.

"Yeah, I've never had a big group of girlfriends, and certainly not like this group. So a very new experience for me," she said.

Moon has had issues with Redmond and Westcott on RHOD thus far. Simmons said on WWHL in March that she thinks Redmond's treatment of Moon on the show has been "highly inappropriate."