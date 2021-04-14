April 14 (UPI) -- Tennis star Serena Williams has signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios and will star in a new docuseries.

Amazon confirmed in a press release Tuesday that Williams, 39, will create scripted and unscripted TV projects for Amazon Prime Video, including a docuseries that follows Williams in her personal and professional life.

The new series hails from Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films and Amazon Studios and is executive produced by Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb and Tony Pastor.

"I'm very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios -- they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I'm eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world."

Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke said the studio is "incredibly excited" to share Williams' journey in the new series.

"Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well," Salke said.

Williams announced the deal during an interview with actor Michael B. Jordan for Vanity Fair.

"We're working to create some scripted and non-scripted stuff ... and just bring really interesting stories that really touch the heart to the screen," Williams said.

"I hope to bring really special stories to film and to people's homes," she added.

Exclusive: Serena Williams announces a forthcoming docu series on "yours truly" and a first-look deal with Amazon @PrimeVideo Studios. "For me, it's really about telling great stories that are either untold or unseen or missed." #vfchlive pic.twitter.com/nKM9XeumeR— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 13, 2021

Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist. She also launched her own clothing line in 2018.