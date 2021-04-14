April 14 (UPI) -- Common has joined the cast of Mindy Kaling's series Never Have I Ever.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Common, 49, will have a recurring role in Season 2 of the comedy-drama series.

Common mentioned Never Have I Ever at the SAG Awards this month, saying he "loved" the show.

"Oscar winner Common is into our show. I wonder if he likes the producers of our show," Kaling responded. "I can leave now, can take my mic off."

Never Have I Ever follows teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates high school while also struggling with the death of her father, Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy), and a strained relationship with her mother, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan).

Common will play Dr. Chris Jackson, a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in Nalini's building.

Showrunner Lang Fisher told Entertainment Weekly that Chris and Nalini "start out as competitors."

"He is a little flashier," Fisher said of Chris. "He's a real L.A. dermatologist, with his own product line, he does a lot of cosmetic work, and his office looks like a spa, whereas Nalini thinks that's undignified for a medical office."

Chris and Nalini eventually develop a romance, throwing the family into turmoil.

"It becomes a real chasm between Nalini and Devi, because Devi feels like it's a betrayal," Fisher said.

Season 2 is slated to premiere on Netflix in the summer.

Common is a rapper and actor who last starred in the film Ava.