April 14 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright is a new mom.

The 32-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, son Cruz Michael, with her husband and former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Jax Taylor, on Monday.

Advertisement

Cartwright shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Taylor and their baby boy.

"Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love," Cartwright captioned the post.

"He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo happy, he is a dream come true!!" she added. "Both Mommy & Baby are doing great!"

Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"love you guys!!" Doute wrote.

"Omg CONGRATS!! I couldn't be happier for you 2!! The days seem long but the years are short!! Love you guys!" Zolciak said.

Cartwright and Taylor married in June 2019 and announced in September that they were expecting their first child.

"Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon," Cartwright said on Instagram.

Cartwright and Taylor starred in the first eight seasons of Vanderpump Rules. The pair will not return to the Bravo series following Taylor's firing in December.