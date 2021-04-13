April 13 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg discussed his relationship with DMX while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon asked Snoop Dogg on Monday about sharing the stage with DMX for Verzuz, a web series where two artists take turns playing their biggest hits in a competitive and friendly manner.

"It meant the world because it gave the world a chance to see two dogs that naturally love each other celebrate each other in the name of hip-hop," Snoop Dogg said about their Verzuz appearance.

"We had God in the building with us that night and that makes me feel good about DMX's transition, to know that he's off to a better place and he's finally got his angel wings," he continued.

DMX died Friday at the age of 50 at White Plains Hospital in New York after he was placed on life support following a heart attack at home.

Snoop Dogg said he first met DMX at a concert in 1994 and mentioned how a phrase he said, "Get at me dog," was turned into a song by DMX.

"We keep hip-hop alive and legends never die. Their soul will continue to you know, bless the world and he was a great spirit. He always looked out for everybody, he always prayed for everybody so now we can finally say he got his angel wings and he's off to a better place," Snoop Dogg said after Fallon thanked him for talking about DMX after his death.

Snoop Dogg also took on the Best Friends Challenge with Martha Stewart. The duo took turns guessing each other's answers to a series of random questions.

Stewart answered that Snoop Dogg would be a basketball star or coach if he had to choose a different profession, while the rapper said he would be a pastor.

Snoop Dogg is joining The Voice Season 20 as the Mega Mentor starting on April 19.