April 13 (UPI) -- Lisey's Story, a new series based on the Stephen King novel, is coming to Apple TV+ in June.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, June 4, for the psychological horror and romance series Tuesday.

The TV series is directed by Pablo Larraín and stars Julianne Moore as Lisey Landon, Clive Owen as Scott Landon, Joan Allen as Amanda Debuher, Dane DeHaan as Jim Dooley, Sung Kang as Officer Dan Boeckman, Jennifer Jason Leigh as Darla and Ron Cephas Jones as Professor Dashmiel.

King, Moore and J.J. Abrams serve as executive producers.

Lisey's Story was published in 2006 and centers on Lisey Landon, the widow of Scott Landon, a successful author who discovered a passageway into a parallel dimension. Lisey is threatened by a menacing outsider who will stop at nothing to obtain Scott's writings.

"I wanted to say something about marriage, about long marriage, and about celebrity and about the side of lives that are public and the side of lives that are private -- and the door between those two worlds," King told Vanity Fair.

Larraín is known for directing the 2016 film Jackie.

"He directs in a kind of hypnotic, inside-out way," Abrams said. "His approach lent itself well to a story that, at the core of it, is a very, dark and twisted adult fairy tale."

Moore last appeared in the 2020 film The Glorias. She will also star in an upcoming adaptation of The Woman in the Window.