April 13 (UPI) -- The ER cast will reunite this month on the web series Stars in the House.

The reunion will air April 22 at 8 p.m. EDT on Stars in the House, a YouTube series hosted by radio personality Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley.

George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies, Anthony Edwards, Gloria Reuben, Alex Kingston, Goran Visnjic, Paul McCrane, Ming-Na Wen, Laura Cerón, Yvette Freeman, Connie Marie Brazelton, CCH Pounder will take part in the event.

The special Earth Day episode will benefit The Actors Fund and the global clean water nonprofit Waterkeeper Alliance. Reuben, who played Jeanie Boulet on ER, is the president of the Waterkeeper Alliance.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so," Reuben said in a statement.

The reunion will feature the ER cast as they reflect on their time on the show and answer live questions from fans.

ER had a 15-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2009. The series was created by author Michael Crichton.

Other casts that have reunited on Stars in the House include Melrose Place, Frasier, Glee, 30 Rock and Desperate Housewives.