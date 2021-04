Snoop Dogg will guest star in "Mythic Quest" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

F. Murray Abraham plays C.W. Longbottom on the Apple TV+ series "Mythic Quest." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Imani Hakim plays Dana on the Apple TV+ series "Mythic Quest." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Rob McElhenney plays Ian Grimm on the Apple TV+ series "Mythic Quest." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Mythic Quest Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm, the creative director of a video game studio.

Advertisement

The preview shows Ian (McElhenney) and the team try a "new way of working" as they begin a new expansion for their game Raven's Banquet.

"Getting along with co-workers is a full-time job at @mythic-quest. Will there be laughs? Yes. Mayhem? Absolutely," Apple TV tweeted.

Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi and F. Murray Abraham co-star. Season 2 will feature Snoop Dogg as a guest star.

Mythic Quest is created by McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, who also executive produce the series. The show's first season premiered in February 2020.

The first two episodes of Season 2 will premiere May 7, with subsequent episodes to follow Fridays.