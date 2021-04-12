April 12 (UPI) -- Kandi Burruss says she kept quiet about "strippergate" because she supports sexual freedom.

The 44-year-old singer and television personality explained on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live why she kept the events of Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party a secret.

RHOA Season 13 showed Burruss throw a bachelorette party for Cynthia Bailey, who married Mike Hill in October. For the party, Burruss hired a male stripper named Bolo, who was seen partying and dancing with the women.

Moore spied on her co-stars during the party and later spread rumors that Bolo had hooked up with one of the women. On WWHL, Burruss was asked if she thinks Moore was upset with the RHOA cast for showing loyalty to Porsha Williams, someone she has had issues with, by keeping mum about the party.

"Kenya was definitely upset with me especially for not really discussing what went on that night, because she kind of felt like, 'Why would you not talk about it? You know, people have done you wrong in the past,'" " Burruss said.

"But for me, it's a double whammy. I'm all about pro-live your best life, pro-being sexually ... let your freak fly, and don't judge people for it, so I didn't want to be in a position where I have to put somebody on the stake for having fun or doing whatever they want to do."

Burruss said the events put her in "a weird situation" but did voice her love for Moore.

"Don't get me wrong, that's my girl to the end. But I just was kind of in a weird situation on this point," she said.

RHOA star Drew Sidora said on WWHL in February that she was "nervous" to watch the bachelorette party episode with her husband.

Bailey shared Hill's reaction to the party on WWHL in March, saying Hill "definitely felt like some of the things were teetering on inappropriate."

On Sunday's WWHL, Burruss also played a game where she answered questions by choosing among her cast mates. Burruss said Bailey needs to "up her freak number posthaste."