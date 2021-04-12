April 12 (UPI) -- HGTV couple Erin Napier and Ben Napier have another baby on the way.

The Home Town stars said Sunday that they are expecting their second child, a daughter, in "just a few weeks."

Erin Napier shared the news on Instagram alongside a video featuring footage of herself and Ben Napier from their daughter Helen's birth in 2018. The video also shows moments from Erin Napier's current pregnancy.

"By now most of you know that in just a few weeks we will be adding another little face to our home videos and photo album," Erin Napier captioned the post.

"Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I'm deeply thankful that we've had almost 8 months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends," she said.

Erin Napier reflected on the importance of family, saying siblings "know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive." She then shared that Helen and the unborn baby will soon have a new cousin as well.

"We are so thankful. Even in our celebrating, I'm thinking of the would-be parents waiting for their own babies. For many it can be such a long and difficult journey and I pray for strength for you if that's where you are," Erin Napier wrote.

"God answers in His own time, not ours, awfully hard as that can be," she added. "Sending so much love to y'all today."

Ben and Erin Napier also announced the news on Sunday's episode of Home Town. The episode showed the couple renovate a home for Ben Napier's brother Jesse and his wife Lauren, who are also expecting a child.

"We are so thrilled they'll be growing up so close to each other and so close in age!" Erin Napier told HGTV.

Home Town follows Ben and Erin Napier as they restore homes in Laurel, Miss.