April 12 (UPI) -- Elite Season 4 is coming to Netflix in June.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, June 18, and a teaser video for Season 4 of the Spanish series Monday.

The video features the Season 4 cast, which includes returning stars Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Arón Piper and Omar Ayuso.

Netflix added six actors to Season 4 in July 2020 -- Andrés Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch and Diego Martín.

On Monday, Netflix also shared first look photos for the season.

Elite is created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona. The series follows the students at Las Encinas, a fictional exclusive boarding school.

Season 4 will take place during a new term at school and feature a new school director (Martín). The director has a wife and three spoiled teenage children, who get caught up in the drama.

The cast said in May 2020 that Season 4 will be "intense."

In February, Netflix renewed Elite for Season 5 and added Valentina Zenere and André Lamoglia to the cast.