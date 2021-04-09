April 9 (UPI) -- Tim Allen's sitcom, Last Man Standing, will wrap its nine-season run next month.

"Let the #LastManStanding countdown begin. Don't miss the one-hour series finale Thursday, May 20 at 9/8c on @FOXTV!" the show's Twitter feed said.

Fox announced in October that Season 9 would be the show's last.

The sitcom ran for six seasons on ABC before it was canceled in 2017. It was picked back up in 2018 by Fox.

Set in Colorado, the show followed Mike Baxter (Allen,) head of marketing for a chain of outdoor equipment stores, his teacher wife Vanessa (Nancy Travis) and their three adult daughters -- Mandy (Molly McCook,) Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) and Kristin (Amanda Fuller.)

The cast also includes Christoph Sanders, Hector Elizondo, Jay Leno, Jordan Masterson and Jonathan Adams.